New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Goods and Service Tax (GST) Council on Friday unanimously decided to defer the hike in GST levied on textile products including readymade garments, fabrics, synthetic yarn, blankets, tents from 5 per cent to 12 per cent. The government had earlier this year notified the hike, which is scheduled to come into effect from Saturday, January 1, 2022.

The decision to defer the hike was taken during the 46th GST Council meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday. "GST Council has decided to defer the hike in GST rate on textiles (from 5 per cent to 12 per cent). The Council will review this matter in its next meeting in February 2022", Bikram Singh, Industry Minister, Himachal Pradesh said.

Notably, the GST Council had made certain recommendations for revision in GST rate, mostly to correct inverted duty structure and other anomalies. This includes revision of rates in the textiles sector which shall come into effect from January 1, 2022. Currently, a 5 per cent tax on sales up to Rs 1,000 per piece is charged.

The recommendation of the GST Council to increase the GST rates on textiles from 5 per cent to 12 per cent, shall impact a large number of small traders dealing in the textile sector as well as the consumers who will be forced to pay exorbitant rates if the regime is implemented. People in the textile sector argued that such a decision may create a negative impact resulting in a drop in demand and recession.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan