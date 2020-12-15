The finance ministry also stated that the remaining five states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim -- do not have a gap in revenue on account of GST implementation.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Finance Ministry has released the seventh instalment of Rs 6,000 to the states and the Union Territories (UTs) to meet their GST compensation shortfall. Of the total amount, Rs 5,516.60 crore has been released to 23 states, while Rs 483.40 crore has been given to the three Union Territories with Legislative Assembly (Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi and Puducherry) who are members of the GST Council.

"Central government had set up a special borrowing window in October this year to meet the estimated shortfall of Rs 1.10 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of implementation of GST. The borrwoings are being done through this window by the Centre on behalf of the States and UTs," an official statement of the finance ministry read.

"The borrowings have been done in 7 rounds. The amount borrowed so far was released to the states on 23rd October, 2nd November, 9th November, 23rd November, 1st December, 7th December and 14th December," it added.

"The amount released this week was the 7th instalment of such funds provided to the States. The amount has been borrowed this week at an interest rate of 5.1348 per cent. So far, an amount of Rs 42,000 crore has been borrowed by the Central Government through the special borrowing window at an average interest rate of 4.7712 per cent," Union Finance Ministry stated.

The statement said in addition to providing funds through the special borrowing window to meet the shortfall in revenue on account of GST implementation, the Centre has also granted additional borrowing permission equivalent to 0.50 per cent of Gross States Domestic Product (GSDP) to the states choosing Option-I to meet GST compensation shortfall to help them in mobilising additional financial resources.

"All the States have been given their preference for Option-I. Permission for borrowing the entire additional amount of Rs 1,06,830 crore (0.50 per cent of GSDP) has been granted to 28 States under this provision," the Finance Ministry said in a release.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma