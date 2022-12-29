Gross NPA Ratio Of Banks Falls To Of 5%; At 7-year Low

"Global regulatory priorities have shifted back to consolidation of the regulatory framework," said RBI.

THE RESERVE BANK OF INDIA (RBI) said that the gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) ratio of banks has fallen to a seven-year low of 5 per cent on Thursday adding that the banking system remains sound and well-capitalised.

In the 26th issue of the Financial Stability Report (FSR), RBI also stated that the global economy is facing formidable headwinds with recessionary risks looming large.

The interplay of multiple shocks has resulted in tightened financial conditions and heightened volatility in financial markets, it pointed out.

"The Indian economy is confronting strong global headwinds. Yet, sound macroeconomic fundamentals and healthy financial and non-financial sector balance sheets are providing strength and resilience and engendering financial system stability," the report said.

In the foreword to the report, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank recognises the destabilising potential of global risks, even as it draws strength from the robust macroeconomic fundamentals of the Indian economy.

“In 2023, India is well positioned to play a leading role in [sic] the world stage as part of its G20 presidency. The biggest challenge for G20 as a group is to reignite the efficacy of multilateralism,” Das said.

"The Reserve Bank and the other financial regulators remain vigilant and in readiness to ensure the stability and soundness of our financial system through appropriate interventions, whenever necessary, in the best interest of the Indian economy," he said.

On inflation, the report said though prices are elevated, frontloading of monetary policy actions and supply-side interventions are easing the pressure.

On the regulatory initiatives in the financial sector, the report said: “Domestically, the emphasis is on improving the resilience of financial intermediaries, enhancing customer and investor protection, accelerating digitalisation, developing financial markets and strengthening the supervisory architecture. The Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) and its Sub-Committee remain steadfast in their commitment to develop a robust and efficient financial system for the Indian economy.”