Govt To Sell Up To 5% Stake In IRCTC Through Offer For Sale, Floor Price Set At Rs 680

THE GOVERNMENT OF INDIA has announced plans to divest a 5 per cent stake in the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Platform, better known as IRCTC, in an Offer For Sale (OFS). The floor price has been set at Rs 680 per share. With the OFS, the government aims to generate Rs 2,720 crore.

The government intends to sell a 2.5 per cent stake, with the option to sell an extra 2.5 per cent, bringing the total issue size to 4 crore shares or 5 per cent of its total stake.

Non-Retail investors can subscribe on December 15 while retail investors who choose to carry forward their unallotted bids can subscribe on December 16. The non-retail investors who have placed their bids on the day of the transaction can carry forward their unallotted bids to T+1 day, or the day after the transaction.

On Wednesday, December 14, IRCTC’s shares were trading at Rs 734.70 apiece. However, they opened at Rs 698.50 per share on Thursday, December 15.

The government’s brokers on the deal will be Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets, Goldman Sachs and JM Financial.

IRCTC reported a 42 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 226 crore for Q2FY23 (second quarter for the fiscal year 2022-23). Operational revenue increased by 99 per cent to Rs 806 crore for the same quarter compared to Rs 405 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Its total income surged 105 per cent to Rs 832 crore in Q2FY23.

The PSU debuted on the market in 2019 with an issue price of Rs 320 per share. But it was listed at Rs 644 on BSE. On NSE, the stock listed at Rs 626, up 95.6 per cent over the issue price.

Shareholders may find the current floor price to be too steep.