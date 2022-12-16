Govt Slashes Windfall Tax On Domestic Crude To Rs 1,700 Per Tonne: How Will It Benefit You?

THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT cut the windfall tax on domestic crude oil to Rs 1,700 per tonne, effective December 16. Previously, the rate was Rs 4,900 per tonne. Windfall tax will also be reduced on diesel.

The tax on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) has also been slashed to Rs 1.5 per litre from Rs 5 per litre, the finance ministry notified on Thursday, December 15.

Crude oil in India is extracted by state-owned companies like ONGC (the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation of India), Oil India Limited and private players like Larsen and Toubro Ltd and Reliance Petroleum.

What is a windfall tax?

A windfall tax is a higher tax rate on profits resulting from a sudden windfall gain – a large amount of money received unexpectedly – to a particular company or industry.

As reported by Livemint, “Windfall tax on crude oil is calculated by taking away any price that producers are getting above a threshold, and the levy on fuel exports is based on cracks or margins that refiners earn on overseas shipments. These margins are primarily a difference of international [sic] oil price realised and the cost.”

Why was it imposed?

In India, a windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil was first introduced in July as energy companies’ profit margins increased in light of high crude prices that ensued from the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Export duties of Rs 6 per litre were levied on petrol and aviation turbine fuel each while a duty of Rs 13 per litre was imposed on diesel.

The initial rate of windfall tax on domestic crude was Rs 23,250 per tonne. Since then, the government has revised the windfall tax almost every two weeks. After the latest revision, the tax on oil produced from domestic fields has been lowered by about 65 per cent.

How much crude oil is produced in India?

The last few years have seen a small but consistent increase in Indian crude oil refinery capacity. However, the annual domestic crude oil production volume has also decreased consistently. Hence, the volume of crude oil imports had recently been on the rise for several years.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, crude oil production in India decreased to 604.15 BBL/D/1K in August from 608.55 BBL/D/1K in July of 2022. That is, India produced slightly over 6 lakh barrels of crude oil in August.

In contrast, India imported 17 lakh barrels of crude oil per day from Russia alone in November.

Will this affect petrol and diesel prices?

Not really. India is mostly reliant on imports for crude – India's crude oil import bill rose by 76 per cent to $90.3 billion in the first half of 2022-23 even as the total import quantity increased by 15 per cent to 116.6 million tonnes.

Moreover, supply reductions by the producer's cartel – OPEC + – have kept international oil prices artificially high even though there is a cheaper oil supply from Russia that has increased as a result of action against it by the EU and the G7.

The central excise duty constitutes 20 per cent of the petrol price and 17.6 per cent of the price of diesel. This means that despite the reduction in rates announced in May, Rs 19.90 of the total price of petrol per litre is still excise duty. For diesel, it is Rs 15.80 per litre. Moreover, state taxes are separately accounted for.

This means that though there will be relief for oil companies producing domestically, it will not largely impact retailing prices of petrol and diesel.