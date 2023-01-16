Govt May Announce Increase In PMKISAN Support Amount To Rs 8,000 In Budget 2023

THE PM KISAN SAMMAN NIDHI, or PMKISAN, is India’s largest minimum income support scheme that provides aid to many lakhs of farmers. Now, a speculation is doing the rounds that the amount allocated for each eligible farmer under PMKISAN may be increased in Budget 2023 to Rs 8,000.

The amount has been Rs 6,000, which is disbursed in three equal instalments, since the launch of the scheme in 2019. It should be noted that the 13th Instalment of the scheme has not yet been disbursed.

According to media reports, the scheme will increase the amount given to each eligible farmer to Rs 8,000, alloted in four equal instalments.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi is an initiative by the Government of India that seeks to give farmers up to Rs 6,000 per year as minimum income support. The initiative was announced by Piyush Goyal during the 2019 Interim Union Budget of India on February 1, 2019.

So far, the scheme has released 12 instalments, with the latest release arriving on October 17. With an outlay of Rs 75,000 crore, it benefits approximately 12 crore farming households. Rs 6,000 per year is disbursed in three instalments.

In order to be eligible for benefits under PMKISAN, you need to be a landholding farmer with the Bhulekh verification and the e-KYC done.

Since an eKYC is mandatory for PMKISAN registered farmers, OTP-based eKYC is available on the PMKISAN portal (click here to redirect) or the nearest CSC centres may be contacted for biometric-based eKYC.

You can also call 155261 – the designated helpline number – to know your beneficiary status.