Govt Hikes Windfall Tax On Crude Oil, Export Of Diesel, Aviation Turbine Fuel

Crude oil is refined and transformed into fuels like petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) after being extracted from the earth and the seabed.(Image Credit: ANI.)

The government has increased the windfall profit tax which was imposed on domestically produced crude oil as well as on the export of diesel and aviation turbine fuel ATF in response to the firming of international oil prices.

Crude oil is refined and transformed into fuels like petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) after being extracted from the earth and the seabed. In addition, the government has also increased the tax on diesel exports from Rs. 5 to Rs. 6.5 per litre and the tax on shipments of ATF to overseas nations from Rs. 1.5 to Rs 4.5 per litre. The revised rates are effective from January 3.

On December 16, after a decline in global crude oil prices, tax rates were cut at the last fortnightly review. Since then, the price of oil has firmed up internationally forcing an increase in windfall tax. India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, joining a growing number of nations that tax super normal profits of energy companies.

At that time, export duties of Rs 6 per litre (USD 12 per barrel) each were levied on petrol and ATF and Rs 13 a litre (USD 26 a barrel) on diesel. A Rs 23,250 per tonne (USD 40 per barrel) windfall profit tax on domestic crude production was also levied. The export tax on petrol has since been scrapped.

The tax rates are reviewed every fortnight based on average oil prices in the previous two weeks. The country’s main fuel exporters are Reliance Industries Ltd, which runs India's largest only-for-export oil refinery in Jamnagar, Gujarat. and Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy.

The government imposed a tax on windfall profits made by oil producers on any price they get above a threshold of USD 75 per barrel. The levy on fuel exports is based on cracks or margins that refiners earn on overseas shipments. These margins are largely a difference between the international oil price realised and the cost.

(With Agency Inputs.)