The proposed bad bank or NARCL will pay up to 15 per cent of the agreed value for the loans in cash and the remaining 85 per cent would be government-guaranteed security receipts.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the proposal to provide Rs 30,600 crore government guarantee for security receipts issued by the National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL) as part of the resolution of bad loans. A bad bank is a bank set up to buy the bad loans and other illiquid holdings of another financial institution.

The proposed bad bank or NARCL will pay up to 15 per cent of the agreed value for the loans in cash and the remaining 85 per cent would be government-guaranteed security receipts. The government guarantee would be invoked if there is a loss against the threshold value.

The government guarantee mechanism was approved by the Union cabinet on Wednesday, paving the way to operationalise the country's first bad bank in which the majority 51 per cent stake is held by public sector banks.

Briefing reporters on the decision, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said banks have recovered Rs 5.01 lakh crore of unpaid loans in the last six years. Of this, Rs 3.1 lakh crore has been recovered since March 2018.

She also said that apart from NARCL, the government is also setting up an India Debt Resolution Company Ltd to manage NPAs. In this company, PSBs and state-owned financial institutions will own 49 per cent stake.

The government guarantee will allow banks to transfer their non-performing assets (NPAs) to NARCL, which will buy the stressed assets on payment of 15 per cent of the amount in cash and the balance 85 per cent in security receipts.

The government guarantee will be available on the gap between the face value and actual realised value of the assets to ensure that banks do not lose out on stressed asset sales while also helping to clean up their balance sheet.

The guarantee on SRs will be available for a period of five years to ensure that the resolution of bad assets happens in a time-bound manner without any delay. The incentive of government guarantee would cease if asset resolution takes more than five years.

The government has identified Rs 2 lakh crore of stressed assets in the banking sector to be transferred to the NARCL. However, in the first phase, it would take up fully-provided bad assets worth Rs 90,000 crore.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan