New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With an aim to make digital modes of payment more accessible to unbanked and marginalised populations outside the formal banking and financial system, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved reimbursement of Rs 1,300 crore on digital transactions using UPI and RuPay debit cards, Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The minister said that the government will reimburse transaction charges levied on digital payments made by persons to the merchant as part of the merchant discount rate (MDR).

"In the coming one year...the government will invest around Rs 1,300 crore so that more and more people move towards digital payments," Vaishnaw said. He added that 423 crore digital transactions valued at Rs 7.56 lakh crore took place in November.

#Cabinet approves an incentive scheme for promotion of RuPay Debit Cards and low-value BHIM-UPI transactions; the scheme will incur an expense of around ₹1,300 crores: Union Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw #CabinetDecisions pic.twitter.com/LPu5fKTeES — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 15, 2021

Under the scheme, the acquiring banks will be incentivised by the government, by way of paying percentage of value of transactions (P2M) done through RuPay Debit cards and low-value BHIM-UPI modes of payments, at an estimated financial outlay of Rs.1,300 crore for a period of one year with effect from April 01, 2021.

This scheme will facilitate acquiring Banks in building robust digital payment ecosystem and promoting RuPay Debit card and BHIM-UPI digital transactions, across all sectors and segments of the population and further deepening of digital payments in the country.

It will also help in making accessible digital modes of payments to unbanked and marginalized populations, who are outside of the formal banking and financial system.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta