New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday announced that the cabinet has approved the Productivity Linked Bonus equivalent to 78 days' wage for eligible non-gazetted Railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) for FY20-21. About 11.56 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees are likely to benefit from the decision.

Briefing the media on the key decisions taken by the Cabinet, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said "Union Cabinet approves Productivity Linked Bonus equivalent to 78 days' wage to eligible non-gazetted Railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) for FY20-21. About 11.56 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees are likely to benefit from the decision."

This comes after the Railways Ministry presented a proposal in front of the Union Cabinet for payment of PLB equivalent to 78 days' wages for the FY 2020-21 for all eligible non-gazetted railway employees.

The wage calculation ceiling prescribed for payment of PLB to the eligible non-gazetted railway employees is Rs 7,000 per month. The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days, the Central government said in a statement.

The PLB on the railways covers all non-gazetted railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) spread across the country. Payment of the bonus to eligible railway employees is made each year before the Dusshera/Puja holidays.

Last year, the Indian Railways had disbursed a bonus worth 78 days' wages to its 11.58 lakh non-gazetted employees after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet had approved disbursal of productivity and non-productivity-linked bonus for 2019-2020 to more than 30 lakh central government employees. Last year, Railways’ productivity linked bonus for its employees was estimated to be of Rs 2081.68 crore, PTI reported

Posted By: Sugandha Jha