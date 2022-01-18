Vikram Dev Dutt while taking over as administrator of Daman and Diu in 2016 | Twitter/@VTDaman

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Senior bureaucrat Vikram Dev Dutt was appointed as Chairperson and Managing Director of Air India Limited. The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved Dev Dutt’s elevation on Tuesday. Vikram Dev Dutt is a 1993-batch IAS officer of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre.

ALSO READ - 'Maharaja' returns to Tata Sons as it wins Air India bid for Rs 18,000 crore: A look at the history of the national carrier

Previously, Vikram Dev Dutt was Principal Secretary for the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Delhi government in June 2020. He was transferred to the Services department as principal secretary of in March 2021.

Dutt, in 2020, took the charge of Delhi's Health and Family Welfare Department as principal secretary to push government's measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that national carrier's takeover by Tata Group may get delayed by a month till February, since completion of procedures is reportedly taking longer than expected.

Earlier in October 2020, the Union government took the highest bid made by a Tata Sons company for 100 per cent equity shares of Air India and Air India Express along with its 50 percent stake in ground-handling company AISATS.

ALSO READ - CCI approves Air India’s acquisition by Tata Sons-owned Talace

On October 25, the government had signed the share purchase agreement with Tata Sons for the sale of national carrier Air India for Rs 18,000 crore.

The Tata Sons-owned Talace would pay Rs 2,700 crore cash and takeover Rs 15,300 crore of the airline’s debt. The cash component would come once the handover process is completed.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma