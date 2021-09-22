The minor child, either of whose parents are charged with the offense of murdering or abetting in the murder of their Government servant spouse, will get their family pension via a duly appointed guardian, according to new rules.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Government of India on Wednesday (September 22) announced that that the family pension to a minor child, either of whose parents are charged with the offense of murdering or abetting in the murder of their Government servant spouse, shall be paid their family pension via a duly appointed guardian, news agency ANI reported.

The decision comes after almost a month when The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions’ Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) had said that in cases where a person eligible to receive family pension is charged with murdering a Government servant or abetting in the commission of the offense, the family pension won't be allowed to another eligible member till the criminal proceeding ends.

“If a person, who is eligible to receive family pension on death of a Government servant or a pensioner, is charged with the offense of murdering the Government servant/ pensioner or for abetting in the commission of such an offense, the payment of family pension remains suspended till the conclusion of the criminal proceedings instituted in this regard," read an office memorandum (OM) released by the DoPPW on July 13.

"In that case, family pension is neither paid to the person, who is charged with the offense, nor to any other eligible member of the family till the conclusion of the said criminal proceedings,” it further added.

It should be noted that the provisions mentioned in the OM were reviewed in consultation with the Department of Legal Affairs. The Department advises Ministries on legal matters including interpretation of the Constitution and the laws, conveyancing, and engagement of counsel to appear on behalf of the Union of India in the High Courts and subordinate courts where the Union of India is a party.

The OM also mentioned that if the concerned person is subsequently acquitted of the charge, the family pension shall become payable to that person from the date of such acquittal and the family pension to another member of the family shall be discontinued from that date.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha