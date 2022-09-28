Govt Planning To Decriminalise Certain Offences Under GST | Details Inside

The government is planning to decriminalise some offences under Goods and Service Tax (GST) by raising the threshold limit for launching prosecution and also reducing charges for compounding of an offence, an official said on Wednesday.

As per law, currently the prosecution is only launched when the amount of GST evasion or misuse of input tax credit is more than Rs 5 crore.

"We are working on making the provision under GST Act for prosecution more simpler and friendly for taxpayers. We have Section 132 under CGST Act which criminalises illegal credit for GST evasion. The threshold level (for launching prosecution) are being reconsidered," finance ministry additional secretary (revenue) Vivek Aggarwal said at an Assocham event on Wednesday.

"The compounding provision in GST are prohibitive. It requires 50 per cent to 150 per cent as compounding fees which is impossible to pay. That's why there is zero compounding for all cases under GST. That is being relooked at so that it becomes affordable and compounding becomes a first or better choice for taxpayer," he added.

Launching of prosecution by taxmen means the commencement of legal proceedings against the offender.

The compounding charges for offences under GST will also be decreased in order to encourage the taxpayers to compound their offences instead of going into litigation.

According to the GST Act, the amount that is paid for compounding of offences shall be 50 per cent of the tax involved subject to a minimum Rs 10,000. Meanwhile, the maximum amount for compounding is 150 per cent of the tax or Rs 30,000, whichever is higher.

The revenue department official also mentioned that the strong growth in the tax collection of both direct and indirect tax collections has paved the way for bringing in more taxpayer-friendly reform to ensure ease of doing business and decriminalisation of tax laws.

The changes that have been suggested in the GST law related to the prosecution threshold and compounding are expected to be placed before the GST Council in its next meeting.

