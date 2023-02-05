Govt Likely To Increase Dearness Allowance By 4%, To Be Impremented From January 1

THE GOVERNMENT is expected to increase the dearness allowance (DA) by four percentage points to 42 per cent from the existing 38 per cent. With this, it will benefit more than one crore of employees and pensioners by four percentage points, as per the agreed formula for the purpose.

The dearness allowance for pensioners and employees are allotted based on the latest Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) introduced by the Labour Bureau- a wing of the Labour Ministry, every month.

Speaking about the same, All India Railwaymen Federation, General Secretary, Shiva Gopal Mishra said, "The CPI-IW for December 2022 was released on January 31, 2023. The dearness allowance hike works out to be 4.23 per cent. But the government does not factor in hiking DA beyond decimal point. Thus DA is likely to be increased by four percentage points to 42 per cent," as quoted by the news agency PTI.

He continued that the Finance Ministry's expenditure division will prepare a proposal to increase DA along with the income implications and submit it for approval to the Union Cabinet.

The hike will be implemented from January 1, 2023.

At present more than one crore central government employees and pensioners are receiving 38 per cent dearness allowance.

Earlier in September, the union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved a proposal to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) of the central government employees and pensioners by 4 per cent effective from July 1, 2022.

Addressing a media briefing after the cabinet meeting, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur had said the union cabinet has approved the release of an additional installment of Dearness Allowance and dearness relief at a rate of 4 per cent to central government employees and pensioners.

The increase was based on the percentage increase in 12 monthly average of All India Consumer Price Index for the period ending June, 2022.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)