New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Government of India on Tuesday extended the due date for filing Income Tax Returns 2021-2022 to March 15, 2022. Citizens and Chartered Accountants from all over India had complained in late December last year about dismal performance of ITR portal, following which the Tax department took the call to extend the due date to file ITR.

While the due date to file Income Tax Returns has been extended to March 15, 2022, the due date to file various audit reports has also been extended to February 15, 2022. As per an official statement, the due date of furnishing of Report from an Accountant by persons entering into international transaction or specified domestic transaction, has also been extended to February 15, 2022.

“On consideration of difficulties reported by the taxpayers and other stakeholders due to COVID and in electronic filing of various reports of audit under the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (the Act), the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to further extend the due dates for filing of Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes said in an official statement.

The government decided to extend these due dates 'on consideration of difficulties reported by the taxpayers and other stakeholders due to COVID and in electronic filing of various reports of audit'.

