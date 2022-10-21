Government Extends Date To File GST Returns Due To Technical Glitch In Portal

THE Central Board of Indirect Tax and Customs (CBIC) on Friday said that the GST Implementation Committee of the GST Council has accepted the extension of the due date of filing GSTR-3B return for the month of September 2022, for the monthly filers, from 20th October 2022 to 21st October 2022.

It decided to grant taxpayers a one-day extension to file their monthly goods and services tax returns (GSTR-3B) because of some technical glitches in the GST portal on Thursday. This decision came to light after many taxpayers complained of glitches in the GSTN portal because of the slowness or the difficulty to log in.

“The GST Implementation Committee of GST Council has approved extension of the due date of filing GSTR-3B return for the month of September 2022, for the monthly filers, from 20th October, 2022 to 21st October 2022. The notification in this regard is under process,” the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) tweeted on Friday.

“The decision was taken after several taxpayers raised the issue yesterday and it was found as a genuine concern that was also acknowledged by the portal administrator [goods and services tax network or GSTN],” a government official said requesting anonymity.

As per media reports, “The intent of a one-day time extension has been expressed by the government on Friday afternoon only. That too, notification to this effect is still awaited. Hence, a proper extension should have been given as it is a technical fault of GSTN. The system failure on a crucial filing day caused immense problems for taxpayers,” a Delhi-based chartered account said requesting anonymity.

What is GSTR 3B?

Form GSTR-3B is a simplified summary return and the purpose of the return is for taxpayers to declare their summary GST liabilities for a particular tax period and discharge these liabilities. A normal taxpayer is required to file Form GSTR-3B returns for every tax period. Generally, the 20th of every month is the last date for filing GSTR 3B. The second-largest IT in the country, Infosys, provides the technology backend for the goods and services tax (GST) for the GST Network (GSTN).