New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In order to help small and local businesses across the country, tech giant Google has launched a 'Make Small Strong' initiative in India. From local Kirana stories to vegetable vendors to small businesses, this campaign would aim to help those businesses which have struggled because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Google has said that it will rally support from citizens to support small businesses by buying locally, giving reviews and ratings and promoting their favourite retailers on social media to help generate demand for these businesses.

How will this campaign help small businesses?

Google has said that it will help small businesses build a digital presence through this campaign, adding that it is partnering with industry leaders to offer more support to these traders. The tech giant has noted that it has joined hands with Zoho and Instamojo for this campaign.

"Today, the need to go digital is a necessity and SMBs are hard-pressed to digitise fast. We need to do everything we can to handhold millions of small businesses in their digital-transformation journey and support business recovery during the current crisis," Shalini Girish, Customer Solutions Director at Google India, said during a virtual briefing.

"The needs of small businesses differ across the country and we are partnering with the Industry leaders to offer more support to help small businesses go digital. The most pressing need though is on the consumer demand side, and to aid that we have launched a nation-wide campaign ‘Make Small Strong’ to rally support from the citizens to support small businesses by buying locally, leaving reviews and ratings and promoting their favourite retailers on social media to help generate demand for these businesses," Shalini added.

According to a report by Google, customer-related challenges topped the list for small businesses along with revenue loss due to low demand and payment of fixed costs.

