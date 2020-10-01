Google in collaboration with Jagran Prakashan Limited has launched the 'Make Small Strong' initiative in India to help the small and local businesses.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The coronavirus pandemic has left an impact on every sector in India. From large-scale industries to small vendors, the COVID-19 crisis has affected every sector, posing a huge economic challenge.

According to a report by Google-Kantar, revenue loss due to low demand and payment of fixed costs are the key challenges that small businesses are facing due to the coronavirus crisis. The central and state government have taken several steps to ensure the smooth functioning of small businesses but it is not enough surely.

Amid this, Google in collaboration with Jagran Prakashan Limited has launched the 'Make Small Strong' initiative in India to help the small and local businesses. Under this initiative, Google and Jagran Prakashan Limited will highlight those 'local heroes' who play a crucial role in our daily lives but have been severely impacted because of the coronavirus crisis.

As a part of this initiative, we will identify those 'local heroes' and try to provide help to those whose businesses have been affected by the pandemic. This initiative will be carried out in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur, Patna, Delhi, Muzaffarpur, Karnal, Aligarh, Amritsar, Ghaziabad and several other cities in India.

What are the difficulties faced by small businesses and how can their issues be solved, will be the objective of this initiative. The campaign aims to rally support from citizens to support small businesses by buying locally, giving reviews and ratings and promoting their favourite retailers on social media to help generate demand for these businesses.

How to join this campaign of Google and Jagran Prakashan Limited?

If there are businessmen in your neighbourhood who have a soft sense of cooperation and the ability to find solutions in difficult situations, then you can tell them about this campaign. Jagran Prakashan Limited will publish some inspiring stories of them.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma