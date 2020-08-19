Earlier last year, Google had introduced a job platform as a Spot on Google Pay, which will now be rebranded as Kormo Jobs on the payment portal.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Tech-giant Google on Wednesday rolled out its brand new application for job seekers in India and named it ‘Kormo Jobs’, which will be available on Android smartphones across the country.

The new application was introduced after Google trialled the service in Bangladesh and Indonesia. Earlier last year, Google had introduced a job platform as a Spot on Google Pay, which will now be rebranded as Kormo Jobs on the payment portal.

Highlighting the hold of the job platform, Google said that it had seen traction with active participation from job seekers as well as businesses. It had also named Zomato and Dunzo as examples who used the app to recruit its staff.

Google said that the job platform has more than 2 million verified jobs posted on it and the success of the platform encouraged the company to launch Kormo Jobs Android app in India

“In the wake of the pandemic, the jobs landscape stands altered, with demand shifting to new services that require different sets of skills and experience. Businesses of all sizes face the challenges of the new normal, while job seekers are having to adapt to this shift quickly,” wrote Bickey Russell, Regional Manager and Operations Lead, Kormo Jobs, Google in a post.

“We are heartened to be able to play a helpful role in facilitating connections to impact lives for the better, including introducing important features like remote interviewing earlier this year to ensure social distancing,” he added.

Earlier this year, Google had added some new features for job search in its search engine. Also Google had updated newly activity cards to include recent job searches. The activity cards will further feature the latest job postings updated relevant to a specific job search.

Google’s new jobs platform will compete with LinkedIn, which is one of the biggest professional networking platforms in the world. In India, however, local jobs platforms such as Shine.com, Monster, and Naukri.com are also popular.

Posted By: Talib Khan