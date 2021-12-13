New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Gold prices increased by ₹ 62 on Monday to ₹ 47,262 per 10 gram in Delhi as the yellow metal recovered in the global markets, as per HDFC Securities. Earlier, Gold had settled at ₹ 47,200 per 10 gram. Silver prices also rose by ₹ 195 to ₹ 60,122 per kg from ₹ 59,927 per kg in the previous trade.

Meanwhile as per Multi Commodity Exchange data, the value of gold futures rose by 0.02 percent to reach ₹ 48,175 and silver futures rose by 0.28 percent to ₹ 61,325. In the spot market, the 24 carat gold was sold at Rs 47,816 per 10 grams while silver was priced at Rs 60,155 per kg on Thursday, according to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,786 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.23 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded up with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.15 per cent up at USD 1,786 per ounce on Monday," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel as quoted by news agency PTI.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma