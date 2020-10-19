Gold Rates on October 19: The price of yellow metal in the national capital rose by Rs 182 to Rs 51,740 per 10 grams on Monday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Gold and silver prices on Monday edged higher tracking gains in global precious metal prices. The price of yellow metal in the national capital rose by Rs 182 to Rs 51,740 per 10 grams on Monday as global demand increased amid vanishing hopes of any early economic stimulus from the US. In the previous session, the precious metal had closed at Rs 51,558 per 10 grams. Silver prices also increased by Rs 805 to Rs 63,714 per kilogram from Rs 62,909 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the global market, precious metal performed better rising to USD 1,909 per ounce while silver made marginal gains at USD 24.64 per ounce. The green trading in Gold could be attributed to current market uncertainty over stimulus and rising coronavirus cases. Also, the weakening dollar during the day increased the demand for the yellow metal.

Meanwhile, yellow metal traded higher amid positive trend in the international spot prices. Gold prices surged by Rs 204 to Rs 50,751 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand. Indian Gold MCX December Futures traded higher by Rs 204, or 0.4 per cent, at Rs 50,751 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 14,671 lots. Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha