New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Gold prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 251 to reach Rs 52,149 per 10 gram of the yellow metal in the national capital, while Silver prices in Delhi also jumped by Rs 261 to reach Rs 69,211 per kilogram on Wednesday, according to HDFC securities.

In the previous trade, the precious yellow metal had closed at Rs 51,898 per 10 gram while the Silver closed at Rs 68,950 per kilogram in the national capital. In the international market, gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,931.60 per ounce and USD 26.70 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold prices kept range-bound trading on mixed global cues," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said as quoted by news agency PTI. The growing number of coronavirus cases and the US-China tensions kept the downside limited, he added.

Meanwhile, Gold futures on Wednesday declined by 0.45 per cent to Rs 51,121 per 10 gram as participants offloaded their holdings on low spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for October delivery fell by Rs 232, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 51,121 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 12,739 lots. However, the yellow metal for December delivery rose by Rs 316, or 0.61 per cent, to Rs 51,277 per 10 gram in 5,817 lots.

Earlier yesterday, witnessed a jump of Rs 122 to Rs 51,989 per 10 grams in the national capital on rupee depreciation. "Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi were up by Rs 122, supported by rupee depreciation," news agency PTI quoted HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel as saying.

Posted By: Talib Khan