New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Gold and silver prices slid further on Thursday tracking a muted trend in international market. The prices of yellow metal dropped by Rs 485 to Rs 50,418 per 10 grams in the national capital amid weak international trends, according to HDFC securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal closed at Rs 50,903 per 10 grams. Silver also dropped by Rs 2,081 to Rs 58,099 per kilogram from Rs 60,180 per kilogram in the previous trade. Notably, this the fourth consecutive day fall in prices of both the metals.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi extended decline for the fourth consecutive day falling Rs 485...," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel told news agency PTI,.

Patel said the slump in prices of the precious metals reflect selling of the precious metal in the international market. In the international market, gold traded with losses at USD 1,854 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.12 per ounce. The downside in gold prices could also be attributed to a stronger dollar amid slowdown in general economic activities in Europe due to rising virus infections.

Meanwhile, Gold futures on Thursday fell by 0.16 per cent to Rs 49,428 per 10 gram as participants offloaded their holdings on low spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for October delivery declined by Rs 80, or 0.16 per cent, to Rs 49,428 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 6,936 lots.

The yellow metal for December delivery eased by Rs 68, or 0.14 per cent, to Rs 49,482 per 10 gram in 11,780 lots.

