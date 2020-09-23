Gold and silver prices witnessed a sharp decline on Wednesday amid heavy selling pressure thanks to a strong dollar and growing optmism for covid vaccine.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Gold and silver prices witnessed a sharp decline on Wednesday amid heavy selling pressure thanks to a strong dollar and growing optmism for covid vaccine. Gold price declined on Wednesday by Rs 614 to Rs 50,750 per 10 grams in the national capital amid lower price for the yellow metal in the international market. In the previous trade, it had closed at Rs 51,364 per 10 grams. Silver also tanked by Rs 1,898 to Rs 59,720 per kilogram from its previous close of Rs 61,618 per kilogram.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi extended decline by Rs 614...," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel told news agency PTI. In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,874 per ounce and silver was also trading with losses at USD 23.26 per ounce. Gold price continued on the downside on stronger dollar as the investors switched to dollar as a safe-haven avenue on fears of second wave of virus infections.

Meanwhile, the Gold futures on Wednesday fell by 1.36 per cent to Rs 49,698 per 10 gram as participants offloaded their holdings on low spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for October delivery declined by Rs 683, or 1.36 per cent, to Rs 49,698 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 8,176 lots.

Gold was trading 1.48 per cent down at USD 1,879.30 per ounce in New York

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha