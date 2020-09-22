The price of yellow metal dropped by Rs 672 to Rs 51,328 per 10 gram in the national capital on a weak global trend, according to HDFC Securities.

New Delhi | Jagran Business desk: Gold and silver prices slumped again on Tuesday following a global selloff in precious metals and as well as equities. The price of yellow metal dropped by Rs 672 to Rs 51,328 per 10 gram in the national capital on a weak global trend, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 52,000 per 10 gram in the previous trading session. Silver also witnessed massive selloff with prices tanking Rs 5,781 to Rs 61,606 per kilogram from Rs 67,387 per kilogram in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi plunged Rs 672, reflecting selloff in international prices despite rupee depreciation," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel told.

The rupee depreciated 20 paise and settled at 73.58 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking negative domestic equities. In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,900 per ounce, while silver depicted a flat trend and was quoting at USD 26.12 per ounce.

"Gold prices extended decline with other asset classes on stronger dollar. Investors switched to dollar as safe-haven avenue on fears of second wave of virus infections in Europe and UK," Patel was quoted as saying by the agency.

Meanwhile, the Gold futures on Tuesday fell by 0.27 per cent to Rs 50,334 per 10 gram as participants offloaded their holdings on low spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for October delivery declined by Rs 137, or 0.27 per cent, to Rs 50,334 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 7,943 lots.

The yellow metal for December delivery eased by Rs 185, or 0.37 per cent, to Rs 50,455 per 10 gram in 10,051 lots. Gold was trading 0.26 per cent down at USD 1,905.70 per ounce in New York

(with PTI inputs)

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha