New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Gold and silver prices edged lower in India amid weak global trend and rupee appreciation. The price of the yellow metal dropped by Rs 326 to Rs 52,423 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday, according to HDFC Securities. Silver prices also fell by Rs 945 to Rs 68,289 per kilogram from Rs 69,234 per kilogram in the previous trade. On Friday, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 52,749 per 10 gram. Meanwhile, the rupee strengthened 7 paise and closed at 73.38 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, even as domestic equities plunged.

In the global market, the yellow metal was trading lower at USD 1,940 per ounce, while silver was quoting flat at USD 26.50 per ounce. "Gold prices traded under pressure on dollar recovery," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel told news agency PTI.



Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, "Gold prices erased earlier gains to trade lower due to an uptick in dollar."



Meanwhile, the Gold futures fell by 0.44 per cent to Rs 51,490 per 10 gram as participants offloaded their holdings on low spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the October Gold contracts dropped by Rs 225, or 0.44 per cent, to Rs 51,490 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 8,443 lots.

The precious metal's price for December delivery eased by Rs 243, or 0.47 per cent, to Rs 51,617 per 10 gram in 9,462 lots. Last week, the U.S. Federal Reserve kept key interest rates unchanged to 0.25% and hints for lower interest rates until 2023 and keeps inflation targets higher at 2 percent to support precious metal prices.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha