New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Gold and silver prices on Thursday struggled amid weak international trends, according to HDFC Securities. The yellow metal dropped by Rs 608 to Rs 52,463 per 10 grams in the national capital, according to HDFC securities. Silver also failed to attract investors as it declined Rs 1,214 to Rs 69,242 per kg.

"Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi fell by Rs 608, reflecting overnight selling in international prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel told PTI.

In the global market, the yellow metal traded lower at USD 1,943.8 per ounce and silver at USD 26.83 per ounce.

"Gold witnessed selling as the Dollar Index rebounded post the US FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting after the US Federal Reserve signalled to keep interest rates near to zero till 2023 sighting slower economic recovery," Patel was quoted as saying by the news agency.

In the previous trade on Wednesday, the yellow metal closed at Rs 53,071 per 10 grams in the national capital while silver also dropped by Rs 614 to Rs 70,456 per kg.

Analysts attributed the drop in gold prices to a stronger dollar amid doubts over signals of a swift global frecover

"Gold prices edged lower as the US dollar firmed, although doubts over a swift global economic recovery and the US Federal Reserve's pledge to hold interest rates near zero until at least 2023 limited losses for the safe-haven metal. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Vice-President (Commodities Research) Navneet Damani told the news agency.

Meanwhile, on the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures for the October delivery declined by Rs 404, or 0.78 per cent, to Rs 51,420 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 10,142 lots. The yellow metal for the December delivery eased by Rs 393, or 0.76 per cent, to Rs 51,595 per 10 gram in 8,192 lots.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha