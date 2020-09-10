In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 52,104 per10 gram while Silver closed at Rs 69,075 per kilogram.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Registering another hike in the rates, Gold prices on Thursday rose by Rs 287 to reach Rs 52,391 per 10 gram in the national capital. Silver prices also registered a massive gain of Rs 875 and reached Rs 69,950 per kilogram on Thursday, according to HDFC securities.

In the international market, gold was quoting marginally lower at USD 1,944 per ounce, while silver was trading flat at USD 26.95 per ounce.

"Gold prices kept range-bound trading on mixed global cues as the market is awaiting comments from European Central Bank (ECB) over monetary policy," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said as quoted by news agency PTI.

Reliance Securities Senior Research Analyst Sriram Iyer, as quoted by PTI said, "Domestic prices were flat to marginally higher this Thursday afternoon in lacklustre trade as most investors awaited the ECB meeting today evening."

Meanwhile, Gold futures on Thursday declined by 0.07 per cent to Rs 51,364 per 10 gram as participants offloaded their holdings on low spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for October delivery fell by Rs 38, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 51,364 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 12,398 lots. In the international market, gold was trading 0.16 per cent lower at USD 1,951.80 per ounce in New York.

Posted By: Talib Khan