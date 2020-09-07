Gold prices on Monday witnesses a jump of Rs 258 to Rs 51,877 per 10 grams in the national capital on rupee depreciation

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Gold prices on Monday witnesses a jump of Rs 258 to Rs 51,877 per 10 grams in the national capital on rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities. On Friday's trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 51,770 per 10 grams. The prices of silver also rose by Rs Rs 837 to Rs 69,448 per kilogram.

"Gold prices held narrow trading range on Monday in the absence of US markets," news agency PTI quoted HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel as saying.

The rise in the rates of precious metals comes amid depreciation in value of rupees. The India currency on Monday depreciated 21 paise to 73.35 (provisional) against the US dollar. The gold prices in the global market were at USD 1,932 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 26.93 an ounce.

Earlier on Friday, Gold prices on Friday (September 4) saw a marginal dip of Rs 56 to Rs 51,770 per 10 grams. Silver also witnessed a declined by Rs 738 to Rs 68,371 per kilogram.

Speaking with the news agency, vice-president (commodities research) of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Navneet Damani, said, "Gold in today's (Monday) Asian session has been trading on a flat note and volatility remained low as US markets remained shut on account of the Labour Day holiday."

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha