New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Gold prices on Friday (September 4) saw a marginal dip of Rs 56 to Rs 51,770 per 10 grams in the national capital, according to HDFC Securities. On Thursday's trade, Gold had closed at Rs 51,826 per 10 gram. The prices of silver today declined by Rs 738 to Rs 68,371 per kilogram.

"Spot gold prices for 24 karat in New Delhi were marginally down by Rs 56 on rupee appreciation," news agency PTI quoted HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel as saying.

The gold prices in the global market were at USD 1,935 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 26.71 an ounce.

Earlier on Thursday, gold prices plummeted by Rs 774 to Rs 51,755 per 10 gram in the national capital. Silver also witnessed a drop of Rs 1,908 to close at Rs 69,176 per kilogram.

Planning to invest in gold? Today's your last chance to buy gold at cheaper rates

Are you looking to invest in gold? If yes, then here is your chance to buy gold at cheaper rates than the market price. The scheme allowing investors to buy gold at cheaper rates is part of the government's Sovereign Gold Bonds Scheme. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had launched the sixth phase of the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme on August 31. People will be allowed to buy gold under the Gold Bond scheme until September 4.





Posted By: Shashikant Sharma