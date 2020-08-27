Gold prices rose by Rs 743 to Rs 52,508 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Gold prices rose by Rs 743 to Rs 52,508 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 51,765 per 10 gram. Silver also witnessed heavy demand and jumped Rs 3,615 to Rs 68,492 per kg from Rs 64,877 per kg, according to HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,946 per ounce, while silver was quoting flat at USD 27.38 per ounce. "Gold prices traded under pressure on economic growth optimism...," PTI quoted HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel as saying

Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, "Gold prices holds steady after rising almost 1 per cent in the previous session on weaker US dollar, as investors awaited a speech from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell due later in the day."

