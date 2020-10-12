New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Gold and silver prices edged higher amid depreciation in the value of Indian currency. The yellow metal's price increased by Rs 240 to Rs 52,073 per 10 gram on Monday. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 51,833 per 10 gram. Silver also witnessed a jump of Rs 786 to Rs 64,927 per kilogram from Rs 64,141 per kilogram in the previous trade. "Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were up Rs 240 on rupee depreciation," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel told PTI.

The rupee snapped its three-session winning run on Monday, slipping 12 paise to close at 73.28 against the US dollar amid weakening Asian peers against the greenback. In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,925 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 25.26 per ounce.

Meanwhile, Gold prices rose by Rs 183 to Rs 51,000 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 183, or 0.36 per cent, at Rs 51,000 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 15,183 lots. Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts told the news agency. In New York, Gold prices traded 0.21 per cent higher at USD 1,930.20 per ounce.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha