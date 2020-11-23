According to HDFC Securities, the yellow metal rose by Rs 57 to Rs 49,767 per ten gram in the national capital. In the previous session, the gold had closed at Rs 49,710 per ten grams.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Gold spot prices in the domestic bullion market saw a marginal hike on Monday, the first trading day of the week. According to HDFC Securities, the yellow metal rose by Rs 57 to Rs 49,767 per ten gram in the national capital. In the previous session on Friday, the gold had closed at Rs 49,710 per ten grams.

Besides gold, the domestic spot price of silver declined on the first trading day of the week. The prices of silver registered a fall of Rs 185 to Rs 61,351 per kg. Earlier, silver had closed at Rs 61,536 per kg in the previous session.

On the global front, gold was trading at USD 1870.10 an ounce on Monday evening, with the February 2021 futures price dropping 0.43 percent, or USD 8.10, according to Bloomberg. The global spot prices of gold were trading at USD 1866.96 an ounce, down 0.22 percent or USD 4.03.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst Tapan Patel said that the yellow metal was trading at higher rates amid fresh lockdown in Canada and other parts of the world and economic growth concerns. There has been a fresh wave of new coronavirus cases in several countries around the world. The markets are also facing uncertainty due to the prevailing situation of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the announcement of at least three vaccines and their likely launch next week is keeping the morale of investors high. In India, the prices of gold are expected to be higher amid increased demand due to the wedding season.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma