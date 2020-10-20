Gold, Silver Prices: On MCX, December gold futures were down by 0.2 per cent to Rs 50,584 per 10 gram while silver futures dipped by 0.35 per cent to Rs 61,882.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In what seems to be a good news in the ongoing festive season, gold and silver prices saw a sharp dip in the Indian markets on Tuesday following the decline in global rates.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX), December gold futures were down by 0.2 per cent to Rs 50,584 per 10 gram while silver futures dipped by 0.35 per cent to Rs 61,882 per kg.

The yellow metal for February delivery eased by Rs 84, or 0.17 per cent, to Rs 50,660 per 10 gram in 1,402 lots. Gold was trading 0.44 per cent down at USD 1,903.20 per ounce in New York.

Experts believe that the yellow metal prices could remain choppy due to volatility in the dollar index and and investors can look at buying the dip.

Gold and silver rebounded on October 19 to settle on a positive note in the international market. Gold settled at $1,911.70 per troy ounce and silver at $24.70 per troy ounce.

Economic Times quoted Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida saying that while the US economy is rebounding strongly after taking the pandemic hit, it may take another year to return to pre-crisis levels.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta