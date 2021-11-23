New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Gold prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 106 to Rs 47,817 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand. Gold futures, therefore, fell low on demands. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December traded lower by Rs 106, or 0.22 per cent, to Rs 47,817 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 4844 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants, news agency PTI reported.

Globally, gold traded 0.17 per cent lower at USD 1,806.10 an ounce in New York.

According to Mumbai-based industry body India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), Domestic spot gold with purity of 24 carats opened at ₹ 48,076 per 10 grams on Tuesday, and silver at ₹ 64,532 per kilogram - both rates excluding GST (goods and services tax).

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold contracts increased by 0.09 percent to Rs 47,968 for 10 grams at 9.20 am on November 22. Silver futures gained 0.14 percent to Rs 64,660 a kilogram. At MCX, gold has support at Rs 47700-47550 and resistance at Rs 48100-48330 while silver has support at Rs 64200-63900 and resistance at Rs 64900-65200.

"We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile and could find support at lower levels. Gold has support at $1796-1782 per troy ounce and resistance at $1818-1832 per troy ounce, while silver has support at $24.00-23.84 per troy ounce and resistance at $24.55-24.80 per troy ounce," Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research, was quoted as saying by Moneycontrol.





Posted By: Mukul Sharma