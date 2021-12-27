New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Gold prices rose by Rs 18 to Rs 47,175 per 10 gram on Monday following firm global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, gold prices had settled at Rs 47,157 per 10 gram.

Silver prices tanked by Rs 342 to Rs 60,710 per kg from Rs 61,052 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,809 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.75 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at USD 1,809 per ounce on Monday. Gold prices are trading marginally up on mixed global cues," HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

