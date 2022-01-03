New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Gold prices on Monday fell Rs 86 to Rs 48,013 per 10 grams in the futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February traded were lower by Rs 86, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 48,013 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 8,342 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to the trimming of positions by participants. Globally, gold traded 0.36 per cent lower at USD 1,822 an ounce in New York.

Currently, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 47,610 and Rs 47,160, respectively. In Chennai, the price of the yellow metal stands at Rs 47,600. On the other hand, in Kolkata gold is being purchased at Rs 47,160 for 10 grams of 22-carat purity.

In other cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru, 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 45,460 for 10 grams. In the case of 24-carat gold quantity, it is being sold at Rs 49,600 in both the cities. In Lucknow and Coimbatore, 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 46,210 and Rs 45,600. For 24-carat gold, the rates have reached Rs 49,210 and Rs 49,740, respectively in both the cities.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha