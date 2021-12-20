New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Gold prices reported a small hike in India on Monday after yellow metal hovered a three-week high in the last business session. On MCX, Gold futures went up to Rs 48,594 per 10 grams. Silver futures were reported at Rs 61,856 per kg on Monday

Globally, the yellow metal went higher to regain $1,800 per ounce levels amid the scare of Omicron strain that kept Gold among safe-haven options for investors worldwide.

“Gold is expected to remain choppy with mild positive bias expected initially but a direct break above $1820 would take prices further higher. An unexpected drop below $1765 is a sign of weakness," domestic brokerage Geojit said in a note as reported by Livemint.

Among other precious metals, spot silver was up 0.1% at $22.37 an ounce, while platinum shed 0.2% to $928.23.

For silver, “if the major support of $21.20 remains undisturbed expect recovery upticks in the counter. However, mild resistance is seen at $22.70," Geojit note adds further.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma