New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Gold and silver were trading higher in India on August 21 after a consecutive decline on August 19 and August 20. The yellow and silver metal also tracked positive trends in the international market. The futures market sees the gold delivery price on MCX is expected to hold 51,550 on a closing basis. The experts said that if the price of the yellow metal will survive above 52,100, then it can test 52,330-52,660 levels.

The October gold price was trading higher at Rs 52,355 per 10 gm at 9:20 am which is a 0.4 per cent hike. However, on average, gold has been recorded on the marginals rate in the second week of August and shed it to 4.5 per cent. According to a report, it has been the worst recorded trading of gold prices in the five months. The gold trading was spotted at around $1,945.45 per ounce.

However, silver prices continuously increased, it has also seen growth in the international market in the last week. According to the reports, September Silver was trading at Rs 68,540 per kg in the futures market and it holds up to 1.4 per cent.

However, it has been reported that the international price of yellow and silver metal triggered because of the US unemployment index claimed to reach 1 million. “Downbeat US data triggered profit-taking in dollar index again and supported both the precious metals at lower levels. Gold and silver held on to its crucial support levels of $1,940 and $26.90 per troy ounce respectively on a closing basis,” Moneycontrol quoted Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart as saying.

Posted By: Srishti Goel