New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk:

The bullion market witnessed a heavy downfall in gold and silver prices on Thursday. On the Multi Commodity Exchange i.e. MCX, according to future market, the price of a delivery of gold was trending at Rs 52,285 per 10 grams at 10:21 am on October 5, 2020, falling by Rs 337 or 0.64 per cent. The closing price of gold in October stayed at Rs 52,622 per 10 grams on Wednesday. Similarly, on December 4, 2020, delivery gold was down by Rs 243 or 0.46 per cent to trade at Rs 52,560 per 10 grams. The closing price of December contract gold was at Rs 52,803 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Futures Trading

The silver price in future trading has not been found to decline. The silver delivery price on September 4, 2020, was trending at Rs 67,260 per kg at 10:33 am and faced a fall of Rs 703 or 1.03 per cent. On the other hand, the futures price of silver contracted on December 4, 2020, was trending at Rs 70,000 per kg, falling by Rs 723, or 1.02 per cent.

Gold Price in International Market

According to a report published in Bloomberg, the price of gold delivered in December 2020 on Comex is down by $ 16.60, or 0.84%, at $ 1,953.70 an ounce. However, the spot market in the industry has been observing an increase of $ 18.44 i.e. 0.96 percent. Also, gold is trading at $ 1,947.42 an ounce in the spot market.

Silver Rate in International Market

Silver rate in the futures market at the international counting has been declined. The price of silver delivered in December 2020 on Comex is down by $ 0.21, or 0.77 per cent, at $ 27.28 an ounce. However, the price of a delivery of silver in the spot market is trending up by $ 0.48 i.e. 1.81 percent at $ 27.19 an ounce.

