The prices of gold futures on February 5, 2021 were trending at Rs 48,471 per 10 grams, down by Rs 47. The gold spot prices also saw a marginal dip on Friday morning, globally.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The prices of gold and silver domestic futures saw a fall on the last trading day of the week on Friday. On the MCX exchange, the gold December futures prices were down Rs 39 at Rs 48,478 per 10 grams. The prices of gold futures on February 5, 2021 were trending at Rs 48,471 per 10 grams, down by Rs 47. The gold spot prices also saw a marginal dip on Friday morning, globally.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver futures have also fallen on Friday morning. The silver December futures price on MCX was down Rs 239 or 0.40 per cent at 59,634 per kg. Also, silver future prices of March 5, 2021 were trading at Rs 61,320 per kg, down 0.49 per cent or Rs 303 at. The silver spot prices were also down globally.

Gold prices in the global market

The gold futures price on Friday saw a marginal hike, while gold spot prices dipped in the global market. According to Bloomberg, the global gold futures price appeared to be trading at USD 1,812.50 per ounce, up 0.07 percent or USD 1.30 on Comex. The global spot price of gold was trading at USD 1,808.46 an ounce, down 0.40 percent or USD 7.34.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma