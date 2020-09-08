Gold futures on MCX were down Rs 216 (0.42 per cent) at Rs 50,849 per 10 grams. Silver futures also saw a decline of Rs 363 (0.53 per cent) to Rs 67,908 per kg.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Gold and silver prices today (September 8) declined further amid profit-booking by traders in line with the mixed global cues. Gold futures on MCX were down Rs 216 (0.42 per cent) at Rs 50,849 per 10 grams. Silver futures also saw a decline of Rs 363 (0.53 per cent) to Rs 67,908 per kg.

Earlier on Monday, Gold prices hiked Rs 258 to Rs 51,877 per 10 grams while silver rose Rs 837 to Rs 69448 per kg in the national capital as the rupee depreciated further, according to the HDFC Securities.

In the global market, Gold prices eased as the dollar strengthened further and investors were waiting for the outcome of the European Central Bank meeting due this week. While US gold futures remained steady at USD $1,934.60 per ounce, spot gold prices were down 0.2 per cent at USD 1,925.68 per ounce.

Other precious metals silver and platinum fell 0.9 per cent to USD 26.75 per ounce and 0.2 per cent to USD 906.17, respectively.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma