New Desk | Jagran Business Desk: Gold and silver prices today (September 11) continued its downward trend and fell sharply in Indian markets amid weak global cues. Gold futures fell 0.9 per cent to Rs 51,306 per 10 gram on MCX at 10 am on Friday, while silver futures was down 1.5 per cent to Rs. 67,970 per kg.

The prices of the two precious metals have been on a downward trend for some time after hitting the all-time high of Rs 56,200 and Rs 79,723 last month.

Gold prices also fell in the global market, shedding the string gains of the previous session.Spot gold eased 0.3 per cent at USD 1,947.41 per ounce, while silver fell 0.3 per cent to USD 26.84 per ounce. Other precious metals platinum and palladium also lost o.1 per cent to USD 925.59 and 0.4 per cent to USD 2,283.27, respectively.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 14.23 points or 0.04 per cent higher at 38,854.55, while the broader NSE Nifty also registered a gain of 15.20 points or 0.13 per cent to close at 11,464.45 on Friday.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma