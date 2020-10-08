New delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Gold and Silver prices edged higher on Thursday tracking gains in the global market. The Yellow metal gained Rs 82 to Rs 51,153 per 10 grams in the national capital today due to increase in global demand, according to HDFC securities. The precious metal had closed the trade at Rs 51,071 per 10 grams in the previous day. Silver took a significant jum of Rs 1,074 to Rs 62,159 per kilogram from Rs 61,085 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi were up by Rs 82 on strong international gold prices," PTI quoted HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel as saying. In the international market, gold quoted with gains at USD 1,891 per ounce and silver also rose marginally to USD 24 per ounce. Gold prices traded firm on dollar fluctuation on uncertainty over US stimulus and worries over US economic recovery, he added.

Meanwhile in future tgrade, Gold prices rose by Rs 108 to Rs 50,156 per 10 gram as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 108, or 0.22 per cent, at Rs 50,156 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 15,404 lots.Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said. Gold prices traded 0.24 per cent higher at USD 1,895.40 per ounce in New York.

(with PTI inputs)

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha