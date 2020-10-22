Gold Price October 22: Gold and silver prices on Thursday declined amid weak global trend and appreciation in the value of Indian currency

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Gold and silver prices on Thursday declined amid weak global trend and appreciation in the value of Indian currency. The yellow metal witnessed a marginal drop of Rs 95 ending at Rs 51,405 per 10 gram in the national capital. In the previous session, the precious metal had closed at Rs 51,500 per 10 gram. Meanwhile, the Silver prices dropped Rs 504 to Rs 63,425 per kilogram from Rs 63,929 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the global market, the yellow metal was trading lower at USD 1,918 per ounce, while silver was quoting flat at USD 24.89 per ounce. However, the Federal Reserve's pledge to hold interest rates near zero until next few years and concerns over global economic recovery helped support gold at lower levels. The Indian Rupee appreciated by 4 paise to close at 73.54 against the US dollar on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Gold futures dropped 0.41 per cent to Rs 51,122 per 10 gram on Thursday as participants offloaded their holdings tracking the muted trend seen in the international spot prices as the dollar recovered. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for December delivery declined by Rs 211, or 0.41 per cent, to Rs 51,122 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 14,045 lots. December silver futures were trading 1.1 percent lower at Rs 62,899 per kg.

Trade analysts advice that investors should wait & watch on corrections for fresh buying in both the precious metals.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha