New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Gold was trading higher on Wednesday in the national capital tracking sharp depreciation in Indian rupee. The yellow metal rose Rs 111 to Rs 50,743 per 10 gram today as Indian currency depreciated 35 paise to close at 74.76 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking strong American currency ahead of the US presidential election results. The precious metal had closed at Rs 50,632 per 10 gram in the previous trade. Silver prices , however, declined by Rs 1,266 to Rs 60,669 per kg as against Rs 61,935 per kg in the previous trade.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha