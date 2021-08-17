Earlier last week, gold had hit a four-month low of Rs 45,600 before seeing some recovery. Gold had risen to a record high of Rs 56,200 levels last year.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Gold prices in India were steady all through Tuesday but are set for a steady rise, the latest trend cited by experts say. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold contracts of October were trading at Rs 47,230 for 10 grams at 9:15 am on Tuesday. However, the prices recovered after a bumpy previous session.

Meanwhile, silver rates rose 0.22 per cent to Rs 63,598 per kg. In the previous session, gold rates had risen 0.47 per cent while silver had gained 0.54 per cent.

“Domestic gold and silver prices and Bullion Index futures could start flat to marginally weaker this Tuesday morning, tracking overseas prices. On the domestic front, MCX Gold October could see a bullish momentum up to Rs 47,250-47,400 levels support is at Rs 47,050-46,900 levels,” Sriram Iyer, senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities was quoted as saying by News18.

Worldwide, gold rates were reported to be steady all through Tuesday at $1,787.90 per ounce while silver rose 0.3 per cent to $23.89 per ounce.

Platinum, meanwhile reported a marginal rise of 0.1 per cent to $1,023.52 in Global markets.

“Gold is required to break $1,815 to continue further upticks in the counter. For silver, consistent trades above $23.90 is required to lift prices higher," says domestic brokerage Geojit in a note, first reported in Livemint.

“More is in store as Fed’s monetary tightening debate is wide open. Market uncertainty is also high about economic impact of virus-related restrictions as well as health of Chinese economy. The strength in equities and lack of ETF buying however shows that investors are still not keep on buying gold,” Kotak Securities said in a note.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma