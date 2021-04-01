Gold and Silver Prices Today: Silver rates also witnessed a marginal decline of Rs 0.70 per gram on Thursday. After the fall, 10 grams of silver can be bought at Rs 632 against Rs 639 on the previous day.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The gold prices in the country witnessed a fall of Rs 25 per gram 22-carat-gold on Thursday, April 1, the first day of the new financial year. Following the fall in gold prices, a gram of 22-carat-gold is now available at Rs 4,337, compared to Rs 4,362 on Wednesday. Subsequently, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold fell by Rs 250 and can now be bought at Rs 43,370 against yesterday's price of Rs 43,620.

Similarly, 10 grams of 24-carat-gold also witnessed a decline of Rs 250 and is now available at Rs 44,370 compared to the previous day rate of Rs 44,620, after the recent fall in prices. Silver rates also witnessed a marginal decline of Rs 0.70 per gram on Thursday. After the fall, 10 grams of silver can be bought at Rs 632 against Rs 639 on the previous day.

Gold and Silver prices in various cities:

Delhi: The gold prices in Delhi stood at Rs 43,250 for 10 grams of 22-carat-gold, while for 10 grams 24-carat-gold, the buyer will have to shell out Rs 47,180. For a kg of Silver, the buyer has to spend Rs Rs 63,200 in the national capital.

Chennai: In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat-gold can be bought at Rs 41,740, while 10 grams of 24-carat-gold can be purchased at Rs 45,540. A kilogram of Silver can be bought at Rs 67,300 in Chennai.

Kolkata: A buyer has to shell out Rs 43,680 for 10 grams of 22-carat-gold, while 10 grams of 24-carat-gold can be purchased at Rs 46,400. Silver can be bought at Rs 63,200 per kg in Kolkata today.

Mumbai: For 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal in Mumbai the price is Rs 43,370, while for 10 grams of 24-carat gold the purchaser will have to pay Rs 1000 more that is Rs 44,370. In Mumbai, one will have to pay Rs 63,200 for one kg of silver on Thursday.

Gold prices declined by Rs 49 to Rs 43,925 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday reflecting overnight selling in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed at Rs 43,974 per 10 gram in the previous trade. Silver also registered a fall of Rs 331 to Rs 62,441 per kg from Rs 62,772 per kg in the previous trade.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan