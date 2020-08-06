The September contract of silver has touched an all-time high of Rs 74,350 per kilogram, breaking the previous record of Rs 73,600.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In line with the global increase in the precious metal rates, Gold and Silver prices in India increased sharply on Thursday. Futures contracts of silver on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) rose to record levels today on the back of fresh demand and supply constraints.

The September contract of silver has touched an all-time high of Rs 74,350 per kilogram, breaking the previous record of Rs 73,600. Currently, it's trading at Rs 74,032.00 per kg, higher by Rs 2,139.00 or 2.98 per cent from its previous close. Gold futures also surged to near-record levels at Rs 55,540 per 10 gram on the back of the continued uncertainty.

Hitting a record high of Rs 55,597, the gold prices in the previous session had risen over 1 per cent or Rs 580 per 10 gram. Silver had surged 3.2% or Rs 2,250 per kg, extending Tuesday's Rs 4,200 gain.

Meanwhile, the gold prices in world markets remained flat today, supported by the weaker US dollar. After hitting an all-time high of USD2,055 in the previous session, the ‘spot gold’ was remained steady at USD 2,039.75 per ounce, while the US gold futures rose 0.3% to $2,055.90.

Further global supply constraints have been a major factor for the recent surge. Peru, the world's second-largest silver producer, saw its mine supply fall by one-third due to the COVID-induced lockdowns.

Anuj Gupta, DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking said that silver futures may reach the levels of Rs 76,000-78,000 by mid-August. Gupta said that domestic futures of the yellow metal may touch Rs 56,500 in the short-term, by mid-August.

Apart from the investment demand, heavy inflow into gold-back Exchange Traded Funds, rise in the international spot prices also supported the domestic futures, analysts said.

(With IANS Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan