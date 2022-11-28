Gold Slips Rs 61; Silver Declines By Rs 146

Gold and silver prices have dropped globally as well as locally.

GOLD price fell by Rs 61 to Rs 52,822 per 10 grams in Delhi on Monday amid a fall in prices of the precious metal overseas, according to HDFC Securities. Previously, it had touched Rs 52,883 per 10 grams. Silver also declined by Rs 146 to Rs 61,855 per kg.

Gold prices had been buoyant in the recent past. "A weaker rupee and strong physical demand following the marriage season supported limiting the fall of domestic gold prices," PTI quoted Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities as saying.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,750.46 per ounce (approximately 50,407.04 per 10 grams) while silver was down at USD 21.25 per ounce (approxmately Rs 61,192.61 per kg).

"COMEX Gold fell as growing unrest in China over COVID zero controls strengthened the dollar. The haven demand has been seen after protests by Chinese people against COVID curbs," Parmar said.

With inputs from PTI.